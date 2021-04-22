Green Dragon Week focuses on sustainability

SUNY Oneonta observed its annual Green Dragon Week with events and initiatives celebrating Earth Day and supporting the college’s "core value of sustainability."
This year's celebration was bolstered by the recent news that SUNY Oneonta has earned 2020 Tree Campus Higher Education recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation, according to a media release from the college. The college received similar recognition in 2018 and 2016.
To obtain the distinction, a campus must meet five core standards for sustainable campus forestry required by Tree Campus Higher Education, including “establishment of a tree advisory committee, evidence of a campus tree care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for the campus tree program and the sponsorship of student service-learning projects.”
“It seems fitting that we are receiving this news now, as we’re hosting these events on the importance of sustainability and celebrating Earth Day and, soon, Arbor Day,” SUNY Oneonta Sustainability Coordinator Rachel Kornhauser said. “It’s especially meaningful for the students and staff who have played a huge part in obtaining this certification and prioritizing sustainability initiatives on campus. From the President’s Advisory Council on Sustainability to the Environmental Science Club and Botany Club to The Campus Tree Committee, this is an honor for everyone involved.”
Kornhauser said the Environmental Science clubs regularly take part in service-learning projects and tree plantings within Otsego and Delaware counties. On campus, they have created maps and pamphlets identifying different tree species and notable trees and then led tree tours. Students also serve on campus tree advisory committees to plan for tree care and maintenance.
Now in its 11th year, SUNY Oneonta’s Green Dragon Week was been extended to two weeks and featured both virtual and in-person activities.
Last weekend’s main event, called “Come One, Come All, Clean Up!,” encouraged students to pick up litter wherever they were, take photos and use the hashtag #greendragonweek. In Oneonta, eight students cleaned up litter at Neahwa Park, collecting four trash bags full of garbage.
Kyle Dudgeon, who graduated in 2019 with a degree in environmental sustainability and now works as a wildlife photographer, gave a presentation during the event.
“In the environmental and earth sciences, we are all on the same team, working toward a goal of saving the planet,” Dudgeon said. “By talking with students about what worked for me to get where I am today, I would hope to inspire them to follow the path they’ve laid out and make their goals a reality.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.