A 34-year-old woman from Greene was part of a group of bicyclists involved in a fatal hit-and-run on state Route 26 in Cincinnatus on Tuesday, June 15.
Two of the four bicyclists were struck by a motorist a little before 7:30 p.m., according to media release from State Police. One of the bicyclists, a 67-year-old man from DeRuyter, did not survive. The second bicyclist, a 67-year-old man from McGraw, was transported to Upstate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other uninjured bicyclist was a 64-year-old man from Cincinnatus. State police did not give names of the bicyclists.
The vehicle was located by a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy at an address in the town of Willet. Investigators are conduct interviews with the person believed to have been operating the vehicle.
Route 26 was closed between Telephone Road and Taylor Valley Road during the investigation by State Police Investigators and members from the Collision Reconstruction Unit until shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday.
