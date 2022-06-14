Oneonta grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell has a calling.
“Telephone of the Wind: Oneonta Connection,” a project conceptualized by Winters Bell and produced by Beatrice Georgalidis, was presented in lower Wilber Park Tuesday, June 14. The phone and its booth, constructed by BOCES students directed by carpenter Doug Anderson, are meant to foster healing through conversation around loss of all kinds, Winters Bell and Georgalidis said.
The project, a media release said, was sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, with help from Oneonta Parks and Recreation and BOCES.
Winters Bell said that although planners “hit the ground running a couple of months ago” to realize the Oneonta site, she’s long wanted to bring this project to fruition.
“I had heard about the history of Telephone in the Wind several years ago, when a man in Japan (lost) his cousin (in 2011) and was bereft,” she said. “He put a phone booth in his garden to go out and talk to his cousin, and of course the phone is not connected to anything, but several months later there was the tsunami … so he opened up use of the phone to fellow members in the town, because they’d lost many things. I’d always thought that was a great thing to do … and 30,000 people have used that phone.”
Winters Bell said that after watching a recent “Sunday Morning” story of an American man doing the same, she was spurred to action.
“I thought, ‘Now is the time; I’m doing this,’” she said. “I said, ‘How do I take my absolute passion and use it to show kindness in my community and give them something that is bigger than all of us?’ After 30 years in the field, this is up my alley.”
Cross-community collaboration came as the scope of the project expanded, Winters Bell said.
“I was in touch with city council, and they were very helpful and enthusiastic,” she said. “I was working with Kaytee Lipari Shue and she connected me to Parks and Rec … and they approved the spot (in lower Wilber Park). I wanted something private but not so deep in the forest that it would be inaccessible to someone with mobility issues, and I wanted it near parking.
“Then we cold-called BOCES and they said, ‘Yeah, sure, we’ll build that,’” Winters Bell continued. “Then, in thinking about that it’s a phone call to someone that’s passed, I thought, what if you were a caretaker of someone with dementia, and you want to talk to the person that was? So, that portion is ‘Bridges through Bereavement,’ which is with the Alzheimer’s Association. Then I started thinking, what if you had an estranged family member or friend and you can’t speak with them but wanted to? It was getting bigger and bigger … but it gets back to where I started in this field, which is a loss is a loss is a loss. If you wanted to talk to yourself from two years ago, pre-pandemic, you could. I’m enlarging the original idea from what I’ve learned and all the people I’ve worked with … but it’s a place to help process losses.”
“Through Bernadette’s work, we’re really developing the idea that loss is not just when someone you love passes away; loss can be an aspect of yourself or an ability … or losing someone with whom you can no longer communicate in a healthy way,” Georgalidis, who produces Winters Bell’s “From Heartache to Healing and Hope” podcast, echoed. “The Alzheimer’s Association sponsorship for us means this message — the importance of processing grief — is going to reach a whole new community of those who may need this outlet.”
Though Winters Bell is funding the project, donations can be made at paypal.me.healinghopeprojects. Sponsorship information is available at tinyurl.com/33dfn95h
“The city is giving me the space, but I’m maintaining it,” she said. “This is a gift to the community. People can sponsor the phone for a season or a month … but I also want to create interest to do this in other places, so someone could make a donation in memory of someone and, in every phone booth, I’ll have plaques.”
The project, Winters Bell and Georgalidis said, has been welcomed.
“Not one single person has had a negative comment,” Winters Bell said. “This was the right time for it, and I could show it had already been done, so it’s been actually unbelievable and, the more I think of things people could address and the different kinds of losses, the more it has received good feedback.
“We have these kinds of conversations, this is just a little more formalized and then it becomes intentional,” she continued. “On the other side of trauma and loss and change can be gifts and blessings — not ones we wanted or would want to pay this price for — but they can be there nevertheless if we can be … open to growing through these experiences.”
“Everyone has been really excited about the concept, and the idea that, nestled in our beautiful park and the beautiful nature our community has to offer, folks are going to have this opportunity to do something for … any pain they might be feeling in a really healthy, constructive way,” Georgalidis said. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive, (with people saying), ‘Gosh, I really need to pick up that phone and make a call.’”
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, attending with about 30 others, applauded the effort.
“I love the project,” he said. “It gives me comfort to know that there are folks who see beyond what we see and have faith that others are still here with us. If this Telephone of the Wind provides an avenue for that connection — and I think it will — how wonderful is that?”
