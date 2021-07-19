After nearly 150 winters, the fountain at the Ouleout Valley Cemetery in Franklin needs a facelift.
“The fountain was purchased by Erastus Edgerton when he also purchased his burial monument,” cemetery board member Donna Whitbeck said.
According to Jeff McCormack, project director and cemetery board member, the Edgerton family was an early settler of Franklin.
According to a short biography of Edgerton on the Delaware County NY Genealogy and History website, his uncle was John Edgerton, sheriff of Delaware County during the Anti-rent War. Erastus was alongside Osman Steele the day of the Moses Earle sale, but was not injured when Steele was shot and killed. The biography states that he married Eliza Cannon and they moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, shortly after and worked at a bank. They moved back to Franklin, and the obituary printed in a St. Paul paper and posted on the genealogy site said, “he sleeps in a spot chosen and beautified by his own plans in Ouleout Valley Cemetery surrounded by his own kindred.”
Edgerton is buried next to his wife and several other family members near the fountain. Whitbeck said the cemetery was founded in 1873, so the fountain has been in the cemetery since the beginning.
“Its sister fountain was part of the 1871 World's Fair in Chicago,” McCormack said. “This one came here in 1873. The one at the World's Fair cost $5,000, but we don't know how much this cost.”
He said that the fountain was designed by the J. W. Fiske Co. in New York City. The company created decorative cast iron fountains, urns, statues and more, and when they closed, McCormack said Robinson Iron Corp. in Alabama purchased many of the company's molds.
According to McCormack, the original fountain had four cast iron urns, two cherubs holding up a female on the top of the fountain and four gargoyles around the base of the fountain. He said the missing urns and the missing gargoyle will be replaced, as will a figure of a female. The cherubs would not be replaced, he said, as they would weigh too much to be put back on the elevated base. The two statues of Hope and Constance will be refurbished and put back where they belong.
One of the statues had to be moved so that plumbing work on the fountain could be repaired, McCormack said. The fountain runs from dawn to dusk every day.
“The water goes to the pond for the turtles and the fish,” Whitbeck said.
The cost of the restoration is $75,000. The association is fundraising for this endeavor and has raised “about $1,100 so far,” McCormack said.
Whitbeck said members of the association were at the Franklin Farmers Market on Sunday and raised some money and also got volunteers to help raise money.
“All of the community pulling together is inspiring,” Whitbeck said. “People talk about 'Small Town USA' and it's actually happening in Franklin.”
Whitbeck said the fountain is a popular space. "When I was in high school my friends and I would sit on the fountain and talk about school," she said. "We get people who don't even live in Franklin want to be buried here because it's such a beautiful cemetery."
The association hopes to raise enough money to have the fountain refurbished this winter, both Whitbeck and McCormack said.
To make a donation make, checks out to the Ouleout Valley Cemetery and mail to Ouleout Valley Cemetery, PO Box 62, Franklin, NY 13775.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
