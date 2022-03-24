The committee that will create a plan to provide a paid ambulance service in the towns of Harpersfield, Kortright and Stamford met for the first time Wednesday, March 23.
"The meeting went great," said Don VanEtten, president and director of the Robinson Broadhurst Foundation and the Stamford Fire Department chief. The committee met with Terry Hannigan of the Hannigan Law Firm and asked several questions about how to set up an ambulance service. He said Hannigan gave the committee an overview of how to start a service, and what needs to be done before the service can begin.
The committee was formed due to the lack of ambulance service in the three towns. VanEtten said previously that Stamford discontinued its ambulance service about five years ago. It only responds to calls as a first-responder unit, which responds to an emergency call using the department's fly car with medical supplies and treats a patient until an ambulance arrives.
"We rely on all our neighbors to respond to our calls," he said. That includes the Hobart volunteer ambulance squad, which has volunteers who have 30 and 40 years of experience and are ready to retire, and the Bloomville ambulance squad, which has four or five members responsible for responding to calls, he said.
"Terry Hannigan and I gave the committee a big envelope of information to read before the next meeting," VanEtten said. He said that as director of the foundation, he spent a "tremendous" amount of time researching paid services, and said members of the Hancock and Sidney EMS services were very helpful.
The committee of six residents representing the three towns will meet again in April, and Margaret Wilson from the county's Emergency Services department will be in attendance, he said. "The committee selected a new name, Headwaters Emergency Medical Services," VanEtten said.
The committee will meet monthly to come up with a plan for a paid ambulance service in the three towns. It will also hire an administrator of the service. Once the plan is completed, residents of each town will vote on a proposition whether to have the service or not, he said. The Robinson Broadhurst Foundation announced it would give the new ambulance service a $900,000 grant to fund it for the first year, if it is approved by voters.
VanEtten said the new ambulance district will apply for a certificate of need from the state Department of Health to supply coverage to the three towns, but won't do that until the board is ready to implement the plan. Once the certificate is granted, the entity must supply coverage within 90 days, he said.
If approved by voters, the service could be up and running in early 2023, he said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer
