The Catskill Choral Society has canceled rehearsals and the planned Christmas with Brass Concert scheduled for this Dec.3 and 4, the organization announced in a media release Monday, Sept. 13.
“For the forth concert cycle in a row, we have made the decision to not rehearse due to the risks posed by the new delta variant, even to vaccinated people as breakthrough infections become more common," Society President Chris Shields said in the release.
“2020 was our 50th year of providing choral music to the greater Oneonta area, and we have yet to properly celebrate," Shields said. “We do hope to resume rehearsals in January if the guidelines become more lenient, and we are planning to perform the Mozart Requiem with full orchestra in May of 2022 to acknowledge our 50 year anniversary, plus we feel a requiem is appropriate to memorialize the lives lost to the pandemic."
The group seeks new members, and auditions will be held in January before the resumption of rehearsals. For information on joining, email CCS@catskillchoralsociety.com, or visit www.catskillchoralsociety.com.
