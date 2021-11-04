Group: Delgado is most bipartisan Democrat in Congress

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, has been recognized as the fourth-most bipartisan member of Congress, and the most bipartisan Democratic member of Congress, in the Common Ground Scorecard.
According to a media release from Delgado's office, the Common Ground Scorecard, compiled by the Common Ground Committee, "is the first-ever model to assess the degree to which elected officials and candidates for office seek points of agreement on social and political issues through listening and productive conversation."
“Now more than ever, we need leaders who are solutions-oriented and focused on finding common ground, as opposed to being divisive and driven by partisan politics," Delgado said in the release. "We must work together to ensure our democracy can responsibly and effectively represent all Americans, irrespective of party affiliation. I am honored to be the fourth most bipartisan member in all of Congress, and first among Democrats.”
“Americans are divided over the direction of the country and how to solve many issues we currently face," Erik Olsen, co-founder of CGC, said in the release. "To make progress, leaders must be committed to working across the aisle and finding solutions that address all our citizens’ concerns.
“But while they are divided on issues, Americans agree that they want to see their representatives work together and solve problems. We hope that more lawmakers follow Rep. Delgado’s lead and make a commitment to finding common ground,” he said.
The Common Ground Scorecard was released before the 2020 election and updated in October 2021 by the Common Ground Committee, a nonpartisan, citizen-led organization devoted to improving public discourse in politics, the release said. In addition to their commitments and personal actions, CGC takes into account an elected official’s score in the Lugar Center/McCourt School Bipartisan Index and other public sources of data.
Delgado has passed 12 pieces of legislation into law under both Republican and Democratic administrations, according to the release. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has twice awarded Delgado the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.
