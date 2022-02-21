Group: Fair should ban Confederate flag to get federal funds

A group of Delaware County residents is asking the Delaware County Board of Supervisors to withhold federal funds from the county fair until the fair board forbids the sale of Confederate flags.
The Fair for All Committee sent a letter to members of the county board, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., state Attorney General Letitia James, state Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball, state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-the Bronx, and to media outlets Friday night. The letter argues that the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society, which runs the fair, should not get the money because the organization allows Confederate flags to be sold at the fair.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on a resolution during its Feb. 23 meeting to use $265,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to upgrade water pipes and install new automatic flush toilets, urinals, sinks and hand dryers in the bathrooms at the fairgrounds.
"The board of supervisors needs to be sure they are legally able to grant public funds to a private group that allows a symbol of hate to be sold," Leslie Kauffman, a member of the Fair for All committee said. If supervisors have questions, they should postpone the vote one month, she said. She also hoped "the fair board would clarify on Wednesday that they will not allow the sale of the Confederate flag at the fair this year. Then the vote could proceed."
Kauffman said she was in charge of the rabbit barn at the fair in 2015 and asked the fair board to stop allowing vendors to sell the Confederate flag after a fatal shooting at the AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Photographs of the shooter, Dylann Roof, holding the Confederate flag surfaced after he killed nine Black people in the church.
The board did not act on Kauffman's request. During the 2019 and 2021 fairs, vendors were encouraged not to display the flags for sale, but could still sell them.
Kauffman said the Confederate flag is "closely aligned with white supremacy. It's a violent, racist symbol." She said it was also flown during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C., that tried to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory. She said she wondered how government funding could be given to a private entity that allows the sale of such flags.
"It's not OK," she said. "The supervisors need to make a choice."
She also questioned the funding going to a private group.
"It's a private organization and privately owned land. At the same time, they get the (Delaware County) Sheriff's Department as its security firm for the week. Now they want a huge chunk of taxpayer funding," she noted.
Hamden Town Supervisor and ARPA Committee Chair Wayne Marshfield said the fair board applied for ARPA funds in June 2021 and said he will talk about the flag issue briefly before the vote, but thought the issue should be addressed between the fair board and the community group.
Ed Rossley, president of the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society, said he had "no comment" on the letter or the vote.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
