ONEONTA — Local Black Lives Matter activists and organizers held a rally Sunday, Oct. 11, in Muller Plaza to transform the paradigm of American patriotism.
More than 60 attended the Patriot Rally, hosted by Oneonta residents Diandra Sangetti-Daniels and Jonny Brown, who also co-organized the city’s first Juneteenth celebration earlier this year.
Acknowledging the confusion around the title of the event, Sangetti-Daniels said the decision was “intentional for sure.”
“I’m trying to change the narrative around the idea of a patriot and what it looks like,” she said. “Anyone who sees a threat to America and is actively defending it — that, by definition, is a patriot.”
“For a while now, white supremacists have weaponized American symbols,” Sangetti-Daniels continued. “From the national anthem and the American flag to pickup trucks and the Second Amendment, white supremacy has engulfed these theoretically unproblematic symbols into warning signs for people of color.”
Sangetti-Daniels, who grew up in Brooklyn, described how “red, white and blue culture” runs rampant throughout upstate New York.
“When I see an American flag on the back of a pickup truck, I don’t feel safe. I don’t feel like I’m home. I feel like I should be aware of my surroundings and I’m going to send someone my location,” she said. “That is years and years of experiencing upstate racism from people in pickup trucks screaming about the Second Amendment or saying that I’m not welcome here, I should go back to where I came from or that I’m a domestic terrorist because I believe Black people are equal.”
“Racism is so embedded in American culture that people confuse protesting racism with protesting America. This happens when we go to Black Lives Matter protests,” Sangetti-Daniels said, citing an August rally in Bainbridge. “People were there fighting for equality, and another group saw that as a threat to America. That’s kind of twisted.”
Brown commented on how the wave of social media activism in support of Black Lives Matter that surged throughout the summer seemed to wane as public attention shifted elsewhere.
“What people don’t want to accept is that undoing racism in yourself is a lifelong process. No matter who you are, myself included, we all have a form of bigotry we participate in,” he said. “What matters is actively working against that and actively fighting that bias. It’s not just about reading the books and watching the movies, it’s about embodying it; it’s about being anti-racist as a human being.”
Brown emphasized the importance of maintaining a lifelong commitment to growth and learning about racism and other forms of oppression.
“People say that change takes time, and that is such a lie. Change doesn’t take time, it takes action. It takes being involved, it takes being uncomfortable,” he said. “It’s not about beating ourselves up when we do something wrong. We’re human beings. We are complex individuals. Yes, you’re going to make mistakes. Yes, you’re going to falter.”
Oneonta resident Anthony Eardley, who rose to national renown last year as a contestant on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior,” described how the resoluteness of the world of competitive athletics carries over into social and political awareness.
“Fitness has shown me that it’s not always about being good at something, but showing how bad you want it,” he said. “You’re going to fall down a lot, but it’s not about how many times you scrape your knees, it’s about how many times you stand back up on those feet.”
Zach King, an Oneonta High School graduate and SUNY Oneonta alumnus, discussed how to leverage white privilege for the betterment of all.
“I was born as a white man in America. I hit the lotto,” he said. “For whatever reason, sometimes it takes another white person to say something for the other person to get it. For a lot of people who look like me, I only have to whisper the same message that Diandra has to scream.”
“The time is now to shift the narrative behind closed doors, when Black folks aren’t around — not at rallies, not in Facebook posts,” King said, addressing the majority-white audience. “If we’re going to change how we act as a population, it’s going to take difficult conversations, but that’s what it takes when nobody’s looking.”
“Put yourself out there and be uncomfortable and sit in it, because eventually you’ll realize you’re not uncomfortable because you made a new normal,” Brown said. “After we all leave here today, how are you going to continue to stress that Black lives matter?”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
