Over the weekend of June 12 and 13, the Butternut Valley Alliance transformed the Texas School House State Forest into an open air art gallery by mounting an extensive exhibit titled “On the Trail of Art.” More than 250 attended the two-day event, according to Graham Stroh, BVA executive director.
“We undertook this project to engage students, involve professional artists, and get people out into nature,” Stroh said.
In part, the recent pandemic was an instigator of the project.
“Due to COVID, BVA had to put many programs on hold. We began to develop the idea of doing an art trail in hopes that it would be safe to do so by June,” he said.
The project was carried out in conjunction with trail improvements made in the state forest in the town of New Lisbon. BVA has worked with representatives from the town, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and local volunteers to develop trails. The trails are well-marked and feature signage describing its flora and fauna.
The outdoor exhibit showcased works by some 100 students in art classes from Gilbertsville-Mount Upton and Morris central schools. Morris Central School teacher Stacia Norman served as project coordinator between the two school districts, Stroh said.
Golden Artist Colors supplied the student artists with materials that would hold up outdoors.
G-MU art teacher Ashley Hughes said she was grateful for the acrylic paint the company contributed.
“Acrylic is the Cadillac of paint. It’s outstanding because we’re always working with a minimal budget and don’t usually have that kind of quality material,” Hughes said.
Hughes said she was also pleased with her student’s output.
“They all started with the same prompt but came up with different media. They really showed their creativity,” she said.
Having taught virtually during the school year, Hughes said, she appreciated the opportunity to see her students’ work on display in the outdoor setting.
Morris Central School art teacher Beth Collins was likewise enthusiastic about the BVA project.
“The students had so much fun with this assignment. They really enjoyed the freedom,” she said.
MCS's art featured works made from birch bark, gleaned only from trees fallen on Collins' property or picked up from the ground to reduce any environmental disturbance. The bark was then baked, killing any insects and thus preventing their transfer to the forest.
Besides the student entries, artwork by 25 professional Butternut Valley artists was also on display. Submissions included sculptures, paintings, prints, stained glass and fabric banners.
A prayer wheel, erected by Richard O’Keefe of Morris and evoking a Tibetan Buddhist tradition, stood near the beginning of the trail. Signage invited attendees to offer a prayer for their family or the Butternut Valley by tying a ribbon on the wheel. “As the ribbon degrades, prayer will be released into the world,” the signage read.
On Sunday morning, Dan Velle was setting up a sound system to play pieces by Vivaldi as an enhancement to “Song and Dance,” a stoneware sculpture by Marcus Villagran of Gilbertsville. The sculpture was inspired by sketches done some 20 years ago by Elizabeth Nields, Velle said. Nields, also a ceramic artist, had work featured in the exhibit.
Charlie Bremer’s “Enchanted Forest Chime Tree,” made from wood and aluminum, offered an example of “sound sculpture.” The 14 tone bars are tuned to a pentatonic scale, one of the earliest scales ever developed, according to Bremer. Dowel mallets were provided for visitors to strike the chime tree and hear the sounds of ancient cultures.
Some artists gave demonstrations of their mediums on site, including Beth Koch for eastern egg decoration and Marilyn Roveland for watercolor techniques.
“It was rewarding to reach out to local professional artists, underscoring our mission to connect our community to nature and the arts,” said Carla Hall, BVA board member and participating professional artist. “There is so much talent in this community and BVA was thrilled to be able to share it.”
Public reaction to “On the Trail of Art” was positive.
County Rep. Michele Farwell, whose district includes Gilbertsville and Morris, took time to visit the woodlands exhibit on Saturday.
“It was great to see Butternut Valley creativity on display in a forest. It was also a creative way to invite people to explore the new trails and signage at the site. I especially enjoyed seeing the range of student art offered by MCS and GMU,” Farwell said.
“It’s just great. I’m really enjoying being with the bird songs the entire time. There’s also a great mixture of student and professional art,” said Carol Lernihan of New Lisbon.
“It’s fantastic. They did a great job of finding placements. I hope they do it some more,” said Wayne Coursen, who with his wife, Marieanne, was visiting the forest for the first time.
Stroh said the BVA hopes to make the outdoor art exhibit an annual event, changing venues each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.