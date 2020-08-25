Group raises funds to build shed for Sidney police

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department accepted a plaque Monday from more than a dozen community members who raised funds for a new storage shed for the department.
The department recently constructed a firearms range just outside of the village, about a mile from the police station, according to Sidney Police Chief Eric Oliver. The site did not include adequate storage, “so we had to leg all of our equipment to the range and back every time.” Sidney village laws prevent the police department from hosting its own fundraisers, Oliver said, so he reached out to the community for help.
“It’s a want. It’s not a need,” Oliver said. “We didn’t want to put the burden on taxpayers.”
The fundraiser was spearheaded by Delaware Valley Humane Society shelter manager Erin Insinga.
“We have a great working relationship with Sidney PD at the shelter. They’re 100% supportive of our work at DVHS, even though we’re technically outside of their jurisdiction,” she said. “It’s very important to me to stand behind and back my blue.”
Insinga coordinated the sale of about 50 T-shirts made by local screenprinter Larry Cerverizzo for $20 apiece. The shirts read “Property of the Sidney Police Department/established 1892” and on the back feature the Sidney Police Department’s new patch design, which incorporates the village seal.
“We thought the old-style patch was very generic,” Oliver said. “We wanted something that represented the village more than just an eagle clutching some arrows.”
The Liberty and Southern Tier chapters of the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club donated a combined $1,100.
A majority of club members are current or retired law enforcement officers, according to Fred Deutcsh, president of the Southern Tier chapter.
“We do whatever we can to support police, law enforcement veterans and the community,” he said, including annual fundraisers for Toys for Tots and local food pantries.
The Catskill Shed Company offered the group a discount on the purchase of a $2,500 storage shed. James Orezzoli, owner of Gunner’s Dream in downtown Sidney, donated $100 on behalf of the newly opened business, and J&M Trophies, Engraving and Specialty Gifts of Sidney donated a plaque honoring the benefactors.
Oliver said a high school friend of his donated a picnic table for officers to use to load their weapons instead of kneeling on the ground.
The chief said he was very appreciative of the donations and impressed by the community’s swift response to the fundraiser.
“With the way the climate (surrounding police work) is today, we can understand some people’s fears, but we also can’t,” Oliver said. “We don’t operate the way the public thinks we do. We don’t do anything based on race.”
“We’re very grateful for this,” he continued. “It’s made us want to do our jobs even more.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
