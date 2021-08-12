A coalition of Oxford residents are seeking donations to fund the renovation of the 45-year-old town pool, which has remained closed for more than two years in need of extensive repairs.
The last time the Oxford pool was updated, Steve Miller Band’s “Take the Money and Run” and Maxine Nightingale’s disco hit, “Right Back Where We Started From,” dominated the airwaves, and it would be months still before the world came to know Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa and Sissy Spacek brought Stephen King’s “Carrie” to life on the silver screen.
Sarah Smith, a Norwich City School teacher and co-owner of Gallery Three-Two-One in Oxford, spearheaded the fundraising efforts two years ago after the Oxford Town Board shelled out $40,000 just to get it running for another season.
“It’s been a huge undertaking,” Smith said. “Every year we’d have to paint it, but no amount of paint can help at this point.”
Surveys by Delaware Engineering found the original perimeter gutters to be in satisfactory condition and determined from core samples of the concrete walls that the structure is sturdy enough to hold a welded PVC liner, which would help keep the renovated pool intact and simplify future repairs, according to Todd Shady, owner of Aqua Concept in Whitney Point, who was contracted for the project.
The 13-foot deep end will be leveled off at 9 feet to make room for rerouted pipes, Shady said, estimating the pool’s volume at 135,000 gallons when renovations are complete next summer.
Between a pair of $200,000 grants from anonymous local foundations, $25,000 from an anonymous donor and $60,000 from a community trust, the project is well on its way to reaching its $680,000 goal, but Smith said organizers are hoping to garner more support from the community.
Tentative plans include installing tables and charcoal grills in or around the pool area, Smith said. Renovations are also lined up for the twin bath houses, with siding, stalls, sinks and light fixtures original to 1976.
“We’re trying to make this more of a community hub because we know that there’s a need here for it,” Smith said. “Oxford needs something. We have nothing here. We have the summer reading program, but the older kids need something to do. There’s not really anywhere else for people to go.”
The original renovation plans have already been significantly scaled back, Smith said, and no longer include rehabbing the Oxford Rotary Club pavilion or replacing the diving board. Transforming a long-dry kiddie pool into a splash pad was deemed cost-prohibitive after initial estimates were returned at around $100,000.
“I grew up coming here, just like most everybody else in Oxford,” Smith said. “A lot of the kids are employed here. This is the summer spot where everybody comes.”
Smith said she herself started as an assistant swim instructor at age 14, taking the lifeguard course at 16 and working summers at the pool for the following decade.
She recalled working alongside other lifeguards at the start of every pool season, patching the walls with spackle and scrubbing down surfaces with muriatic acid to kill mold, get rid of rust and remove calcium deposits.
“People are complaining that the pool got this way, but it’s 45 years old,” she said. “It’s an outdoor pool, it’s in the elements — this pool doesn’t owe us anything. It’s our turn to take care of it.”
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/5721a70f or checks can be made out to the Oxford Community Pool Project and mailed to Town of Oxford, care of Supervisor Lawrence Wilcox, PO Box 271, Oxford, NY 13830.
The majority of proceeds from the sale of $50 Oxford t-shirts purchased at bit.ly/oxfordpoolfundraiser will benefit the project.
