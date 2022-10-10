The Literacy Boosters, a subcommittee of the Sidney United Way, is hoping to launch a love of reading.
The group will host “Blast Off with Books,” an astronaut- and space-themed literacy fair, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Sidney Elks Lodge at 104 River St. Free books, for children from birth to age 8, will be given to the first 100 attendees.
Lorrie Roach, event co-chair and Sidney United Way board member, said children’s literacy aligns with United Way’s broader mission. Roach chairs the roughly 10-person subcommittee with United Way executive secretary, Carol Allen.
“United Way has a variety of target matters, including education,” she said. “The Literacy Boosters has really been involved with a program called Booster Books. This is something where families can sign up if they have a 2- to 4-year-old child, and they receive, in the mail, addressed to the child, a book. It’s to get books in the hands of children, get them familiar with reading and hopefully encourage mom and dad to read to their little ones. This (fair) is meant really for younger children, up to 8; we’re really trying to invite the families that have youngsters and get them involved with reading and having books in their house.”
In a written statemen, Allen said the free books are procured through a grant from the Lisa Libraries Foundation of Kingston.
“They donate new books to organizations in the U.S. with families in under-served areas,” she said. “We tell them how many books we need and the age ranges, and they select the books. My husband and I drive to Kingston to pick them up to save the cost of shipping to us. I’ve gotten books from them several times over the past few years.”
Roach credited Allen with conceptualizing the fair about “a year before the pandemic.” Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, this will be the group’s second fair.
“It was Carol that had gotten the idea bout this fair and started looking into other literacy fairs around and decided to go ahead with this,” she said. “Most of the members of the committee will be participating at the fair, and … each person selects a book that will be read to the children or acted out or have some kind of action event or craft project for them to do. ‘Chicka, Chicka, Boom, Boom’ is a favorite and ‘Going on a Bear Hunt’ is being brought back because the children just love that, and it has a lot of action and pantomime.
“The fair is meant to be active and noisy and just a lot of fun,” Roach continued. “Parents stay with the children — it’s not a drop-off thing — so it’s definitely a family event. We have nine different categories of books and activities this year, as well as … a screen displaying astronauts reading books from space. And there will also be a planetarium set up … so children can actually see the different planets that are involved when astronauts are in space. And our rocket ship photo-op is a refrigerator box donated from VEP (Appliances in Sidney), and that got sent over to the high school for art students to paint, and we have some (painted) astronaut suits (kids) can go behind and put their heads through.”
The fair, Roach said, is offered free to the community.
“Usually, the kids are there for an hour or more, and they’re welcome to go around and do the bear hunt three times, if they want; that’s perfectly fine,” she said. “There are no tickets or anything, it’s just finding the things that interest you and, last time, we had such a nice variety, that families went away very happy. United Way is our only financial funding and, other than that, everything is donated by the people doing the activities and any materials they have to buy, that’s out of their own pockets, and they’re all excited and willing to do it. As people were leaving (the first fair), they would talk to Carol and myself and we just had a really good feeling it went well, which is why we decided, ‘OK, it’s time to do it again.’”
