Consumer and environmental advocacy organizations on Wednesday filed a motion with the state Public Service Commission, seeking dismissal of rate hike requests by New York State Electric & Gas and its sister company, Rochester Gas & Electric.
According to a media release, the organizations “assert the Companies’ filings are legally deficient and riddled with errors and unjustified capital expenditures.” It goes on to say, “Coupled with the widespread, significant billing problems customers are experiencing, advocates question the effectiveness of the Companies’ management and assert it is not in the public interest to allow the double-digit rate hikes proposed by the Companies.”
Last May, NYSEG proposed a 34.9% rate increase for electric and 14.9% for gas customers. According to the release, the changes would result in an annual bill increase of about $240 for the average residential customer.
At that time, Gov. Kathy Hochul called the rate hike request “outrageous and unacceptable” and urged the Department of Public Service to “scrutinize every number and word of this proposal to protect New York families from unjustified and unfair rate increases.”
“These sloppy rate filings show how little regard this monopoly utility has for people’s hard earned money. They can’t even get their billing right, yet they have the audacity to ask for huge rate increases,” said Irene Weiser, coordinator of Fossil Free Tompkins, in the release. “We call on the Public Service Commission and Governor Hochul to step in to protect the public interest by making sure the Companies get their billing straightened out and submit a proper filing before allowing substantive rate hikes. How can any rate increase even be evaluated when the information supposedly justifying it is so inadequate?”
The groups claim the utilities have not provided the legally required cost histories, budget specifics, and rational spending priorities needed to evaluate their proposals. “Additionally, the rate proposal is riddled with errors indicative of poor administrative oversight, and these deficiencies are pervasive across a wide range of projects — both new and ongoing, related to maintenance, reliability, regulatory compliance, emergency response, security and more,” the release said.
In 2022, the number of consumer complaints about the companies’ billing and customer service practices grew to more than 4,700, which was 60% more than the two previous years combined, the release said. As a result the DPS Consumer Advocate is expanding its investigation into the billing problems.
“It’s unfair to ask customers who are already struggling to pay more for the same service, but it’s unjust to do so while under investigation for widespread billing problems,” said Laurie Wheelock, executive director and counsel of the Public Utility Law Project. “The numerous billing issues, along with the repeated deficiencies in the Companies’ rate case filings, suggest systemic problems within the management and operations of NYSEG and RG&E. We join our colleagues in calling on the Commission to dismiss this unaffordable and unsupportable rate hike request.”
“It’s bad enough that the Companies are seeking enormous rate hikes at a time when their customers already are burdened with high utility bills,” said Beth Finkel, State Director of AARP New York. “The request is made even worse by the fact that the Companies have failed to provide the details necessary to justify their requests, or give the Department of Public Service staff the information they need to make informed decisions in this case. The record in this case reflects that over and over. Add the ongoing customer billing fiasco and the Department has no reasonable choice but to stand up for ratepayers and dismiss this egregious rate hike request.”
