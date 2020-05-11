Several local agriculture support organizations will distribute free personal protective equipment to farmers and food service workers throughout the coming weeks.
Cornell Cooperative Extension, in partnership with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, will distribute face masks in packs of five and New York state hand sanitizer in one-gallon jugs with a pump to ensure clean, safe food production, harvesting and distribution.
“It’s important that we’re giving protective equipment to people who are selling farm products,” said Jeanne Darling, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County. “We definitely want to keep people safe.”
Distributions will be held from 10 to 2 p.m. at the Watershed Agricultural Council in Walton on Friday, May 15; at McDowell & Walker in Delhi on Thursday, May 21; and at the Stamford Farmers Cooperative on Saturday, May 23.
Pre-registration is required at ccedelaware.org.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego counties will host car-side distributions Wednesday, May 13; Thursday, May 14; Wednesday, May 20; and Thursday, May 20; from 9 a.m. to noon at the Schoharie County Fairgrounds in Cobleskill and Northern Eagle Beverages in Oneonta.
Pre-registration is required at forms.gle/iAibVBSKcwXs5iyK8.
The Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship in Oneonta and the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health partnered with the Cooperstown Sewing Group to provide cloth face coverings and disposable nitrile gloves to farmers and agribusiness employees.
“Our group is an eclectic group of people who craft and sew from all over this geographic region,” said sewing group member Kris Gildenblatt. “It has been wonderful coming together with people to be creative and productive during this very weird time.”
Within one week, members of the Cooperstown Sewing Group donated material, shipped completed masks to central locations and drove around the area to round up materials, according to a media release.
“This is about our community coming together to support our farmers,” Gildenblatt said. “God bless them for providing us, and the rest of our community with safe and healthy food.”
To request a cloth mask and box of gloves, contact Kathy Smith at kathleen.smith@bassett.org or call 1-800-343-7527. Staff will recommend a pick-up time at NYCAMH at 6160 State Highway 28, Fly Creek, NY 13337.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.