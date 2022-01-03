Guard troops to train as EMTs for COVID surge

ALBANY — With the state gripped by a "shocking" COVID-19 surge, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday dozens of National Guard troops will soon be certified as emergency medical technicians so they can plug staffing gaps at nursing homes and other health facilities.
About 80 National Guard soldiers began training this week, Hochul said during a stop in Rochester. “In order to deploy them more fully, I want them all trained as EMTs,” the governor said.
Health care facilities have been experiencing staffing shortages, a situation exacerbated by the new spike in COVID infections that has hit all regions of the state.
"We're not in a good place," Hochul acknowledged as she noted state testing sites will reopen at several SUNY campuses as well as at Syracuse University.
The state test sites are planned for Buffalo State College, the University at Buffalo, the University at Albany, SUNY Plattsburgh, Purchase College, SUNY Oswego, SUNY Cortland, the University at Binghamton and the University at Stony Brook.
"All those sites will now have testing available for the public to come on to campus," the governor said. Parking fees will be waived, she added, noting the hours for the testing sites will be publicized later this week.
"We're trying to be creative in our approach to make testing easier for everybody," Hochul said.
The state's latest strategy for countering COVID's spread is to emphasize the importance of vaccinations and follow through with booster shots, as well as mask-wearing, and sending children to classrooms, although school districts have the authority to switch to remote learning if officials believe it necessary.
Elective procedures have been halted at 21 New York hospitals, a number that Hochul said could grow if the surge continues to leave health care facilities stressed.
If a hospital has fewer than 10% of its acute care beds available for new patients, those elective procedures have to be suspended.
“We could see a drop soon in our hospital capacity, and at that point we’ll decide whether we need to take wider steps," said Hochul, adding: "We're just watching this for a couple of more days to see what those steps might be."
The state's court system is also making adjustments aimed at reducing risks posed by the virus.
Meanwhile, New York’s Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said in a statement Monday that in-person court proceedings will continue, but officials will stay "ready to pivot quickly" to respond to problem areas or new public health guidance.
"We are working closely with our administrative judges and court managers to calibrate and find the right balance between 'in-person' and 'remote' proceedings in order to continue managing our dockets and delivering justice services as efficiently, effectively and safely as possible," Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said.
She said all judges have been encouraged to use discretion in scheduling court appearances where remote proceedings would help reduce foot traffic in courthouses. Some courts along with agencies regularly involved in court proceedings have been experiencing staffing shortages due to isolation and quarantine requirements, DiFiore noted.
On another front, the state has begun hospitals to provide more specific data on patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Hochul said the way statistics have been collected left it unclear whether some patients had gone to hospitals for reasons other than an infection, suggesting some may have tested positive after going to emergency rooms for treatment of injuries suffered in a car crash.
The new data will help shape the state's response to the latest variant, omicron, which has become prevalent across New York, but whose cases "are not presenting themselves as severely," Hochul said.
Meanwhile, the state recorded an additional 103 virus deaths Sunday, bringing the total number of statewide fatalities since the pandemic began to 61,514.
A total of 1,208 individuals were being treated for COVID infections in intensive care units, a net increase of 75 persons.
