A town of Guilford council member said Friday she is running for town supervisor.
Gilda Ward, a Mount Upton Republican, announced her candidacy for town supervisor in a media release. She said she also plans to run on the Independence and Conservative ballot lines.
Ward serves on the Chenango Republican County Committee as secretary and committee member representing Guilford.
Ward described herself as "a hardworking, dedicated, experienced, and conscientious public servant who loves Guilford and seeks the opportunity to serve the people of the Town of Guilford as the Guilford Town Supervisor."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.