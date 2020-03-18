Guilford Town Supervisor George Seneck declared a town-wide state of emergency 1 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re going to be proactive in this to protect our employees and our public,” he told The Daily Star on Wednesday.
Declaring an emergency allows officials “the ability to make changes in town operations,” such as closing town buildings, according to Seneck.
Town board members will meet Thursday to reassess the situation, Seneck said.
Deposit Mayor Bryan Moore declared a state of emergency for the village Wednesday.
Moore instituted a 9 p.m. curfew and enacted a travel advisory, banning travel for any reason other than work, shopping or seeking medical treatment.
“We’re just trying to get people to stay home as much as possible,” he said.
Declaring an emergency makes available additional funds to the village, Moore said, “which we may need, depending on the severity of what happens.”
