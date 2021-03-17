Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 43F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening then remaining overcast late. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.