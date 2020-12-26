Guilford woman turns baking talent into business

Guilford native Dani Johnson is baking up a business.
Johnson, 20, launched Dani’s Delights, offering custom cookies and themed cookie decorating kits, in January. Johnson said the pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19 forced her to commit to cookies full-time.
“Last October, I was looking for somebody to make cookies for my baby shower,” Johnson said. “I was asking around, but there was only one person, kind of local, and she was still 45 minutes away, so I told my mom I wanted to take a class and learn how to do it myself. We went and did it — it was a Halloween-themed one — and posted pics and everybody said, ‘You have to make me some,’ and, ‘You should sell them.’
“It was a hobby at first,” she continued. “I started doing it full-time in January when I had my daughter. She was six weeks premature and at the time, I worked at a daycare, then COVID hit, so I just decided I was going to stay home to be with her … and that’s when it really took off.”
Johnson, who said she has “come a long way” since starting, specializes in decorated sugar cookies, though she also sells chocolate chip cookies by the dozen and holiday-specific decorating kits. Johnson said she has relied on the support of her fiance, Cameron Oswald, and mother, Nikki Johnson, as well as online resources and equipment upgrades to sweeten her craft.
“Besides the one class I took, it’s all watching YouTube videos, and I follow other cookie people who have huge businesses and they post kits and videos,” she said. “I had to purchase an airbrush machine and that’s made a huge difference … and I purchased a projector that also made a huge difference. I can transfer pictures and logos from my phone, and I couldn’t do it without it. It’s just (finding) all the little things that make the cookies better.”
Johnson said her treats have proven popular for special occasions and everyday snacking.
“I just started the (do-it-yourself decorating) kits for Halloween, and before that I did only the decorated (cookies) for weddings, showers, birthday parties and all that,” she said. “Then for Christmas, I started doing jumbo cookies that come with three huge cookies in a box and people are really liking those and my $10 chocolate chip boxes; it’s a box with a dozen chocolate chip cookies — they’re cheap and easy to pick up and take wherever.”
Decorated sugar cookies, Johnson said, are $20 per dozen. Decorating kits, sold at seasonal pop-up craft and vendor fairs and S&S Cafe in Bainbridge, include plain baked cookies, colored frosting and decorations. The restaurant at 18 North Main St. in Bainbridge also regularly carries Johnson’s packaged cookies. Johnson said she will next offer kits for Valentine’s Day.
Johnson said customers represent a mix.
“Most of it is local, from Norwich, Guilford, Sidney, Unadilla and Afton,” she said, “but I have a lot of family and friends up by Tully and, when we go out to see them I’ll make a post (for orders) and my mom will help me get them all. For Thanksgiving, we did 31 dozen in one night and delivered them all. We started (baking) at 6 in the morning and went until 11 at night.
“I did not expect it to blow up like this, but every new idea I put out there, people are just like, ‘Wow. You keep getting better and better and coming up with greater ideas,’” Johnson continued. “They go crazy for them … and it’s everybody; I’ve had kids that are 14 years old message me to order and grandparents that order for their grandkids.”
Though Johnson said she’s “taking it day by day,” she hopes to someday find Dani’s Delights a brick-and-mortar home. Through the pandemic, Johnson said, contactless pickup is available from her site at 1661 county Route 38 in Guilford.
“My goal is to open up a store somewhere,” she said. “I always joke that I’m going to buy this or that place and turn it into a drive-thru cookie shop. Right now … I have a little room off of my house that I cleared out and turned into a contactless pickup room,” she said. “So, people can go in and their cookies are on the table and they drop the money in the box.”
For more information or to place an order, find “Dani’s Delights” on Facebook or call 607-242-2414. Johnson requests two weeks’ notice for custom cookie orders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.