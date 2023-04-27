Habitat for Humanity Otsego County is accepting applications for local families or individuals who are interested in working with Habitat to become owners of a safe, affordable house in Otsego County.
According to a media release from the organization, the “four key considerations for applicants” are that they currently live in unsuitable and/or unaffordable housing; meet the income and credit guidelines and agree to work with HFHOC on obtaining an affordable loan; are willing to help build Habitat homes; and are employed in, or a resident of, Otsego County for at least one year. The interest form and additional information is available by visiting HabitatOtsego.org or contacting the HFHOC office.
Families who are selected “will be assisted every step of the way to complete the process of purchasing a Habitat home, including the application for a low-interest mortgage,” the release said. Local volunteers provide the majority of the labor, so “homes are sold to partner families at extremely attractive prices,” it said. Homeowner education and basic home maintenance lessons are also provided to partners. In return, families are asked to be active partners in the process and to help on current building sites.
According to the release, it takes about two years from the time an applicant is accepted to the home’s completion. That allows time for families to prepare for home ownership and to complete required education, as well as time for a house to be built. Members of HFHOC’s Homeowner Support Committee act as mentors throughout the entire process, the release said.
Anyone interested is asked to fill out an interest form by May 15. HFHOC will discuss the application details and partnership process with all who submit an interest form. For more information, contact HFHOC at 607-432-8784 or HabitatOtsego@gmail.com.
Habitat for Humanity Otsego County is a non-profit organization financed through donations. All homes are built by volunteers and sold to partner families. “Our goal is to create housing opportunities for those who could not otherwise afford to purchase a home,” the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.