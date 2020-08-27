The coronavirus pandemic slowed the beginning of the Habitat for Humanity building season, but officials in the Otsego County chapter said they have adapted to the delay and to new safety rules as well.
"Considering the late start we got this year, what we have accomplished is amazing," Habitat for Humanity Otsego County Board President Mary Ann Dowdell said Thursday, Aug. 27. "We can't bring as many people in as we normally would, so we're relying on local people who can come regularly. We can't have as many people on a site at a time as we usually do, so what we might get done in a day last year is spread over two days this year."
The local Habitat began working on houses again in mid-May and innovation has been part of the plan to make up for the shutdown time. A house under construction off of state Route 205 in the town of Oneonta is being built with all concrete walls to speed up the building process, according to Building Committee Chair Bruce Downie.
Volunteer schedules are staggered to reduce the number of people on site at one time, but the changes haven't slowed the interest in helping, he said.
"These people are wonderful," Downie said. "They are so dedicated. They come from varied backgrounds, from all walks of life, but they all want to help."
The house under construction is on a tract of land donated to the group and dubbed McFarland Meadows. Two houses on the site have been finished. One has already been sold and the second is under contract, Dowdell said. The plan is to build two more houses next year and a total of nine on the donated land.
The house under construction will be a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house and, weather permitting, will be completed by the end of the build year.
"We build small, affordable houses," Dowdell said. "It is practical. It is not fancy-dancy stuff."
Habitat's mission is to build affordable housing for low-income families. The organization was formed in 1989 and the Otsego County chapter started a few years later, Dowdell said. The houses are sold to families who qualify — in addition to income requirements, a family interested in purchasing a Habitat home must work on the house themselves, Dowdell said — and mortgages are arraigned by the group.
"We sell the homes at cost and most of the work is done for free by volunteers," Dowdell said. Habitat takes out a second mortgage on the homes to ensure they are not resold for short-term profits, she said, but "if the family pays off the first mortgage, then we forgive the second mortgage."
Dowdell said they have had to turn away some volunteer groups this season because of the pandemic, including a SUNY Oneonta team that wanted to help and a travelling caravan of volunteers that goes around the country helping on Habitat build sites. She said she is eager to have the larger groups return once it is safe to do so.
"With two houses planned for next year, we are really going to need the caravan," she said.
However, although it is harder to volunteer time this season, donations are still welcome, Dowdell said.
"We rely on donations," she said.
Go to habitatotsego.org or call 607-432-7874 for more information.
