A virtual meeting for Schenevus Central School administrators and parents Wednesday, Oct. 7, was forced to end early after being hacked by several individuals spewing racial slurs and profanity.
About 15 minutes into the Zoom meeting, which was to discuss the district’s phased reopening plans for elementary schoolers, a disembodied voice cut in over district Superintendent Theresa Carlin, using racial and ethnic slurs to ask to kill Black and Jewish people.
The male voice chanted “kill (n-word)s” and “oogoo-boogoo” several times before Carlin was able to mute the account.
“Moving on,” she started, before the same voice cut in again, telling the superintendent to “pay off (her) dumb mortgage” and calling her a string of sexist and homophobic profanities and insulting her appearance.
The interruptions continued for about a minute and a half from a different account each time Carlin muted the one speaking.
“I think we have been hacked,” one parent wrote in the meeting’s chat.
“Yes u have (n-word),” a profile with a lewd name responded.
Carlin ended the meeting after one of the hackers began drawing swastikas over her presentation slide outlining protocols for recess.
“It’s so frustrating because we all have so much on our plates right now,” she told The Daily Star. “I just feel sad that people feel the need to do these kinds of things.”
Carlin said the hackers were likely from outside the area, noting that she had posted the Zoom meeting login information publicly on the school’s Facebook page.
“The comments were so threatening and racist, if it was someone local, that needs to be addressed,” Carlin said.
The hack was reported to New York State Police, which assigned its Cyber Crimes Unit to investigate.
Carlin said she was told that Zoom tracks the IP addresses of its users, but only releases them under subpoena.
Zoom, which quickly took the spotlight earlier this year as a free virtual gathering platform, rolled out a security update in April designed to “provide increased protection for meeting data and resistance against tampering” to address the trend known as “Zoombombing.”
“Any type of hate crime really gets me on my defense,” she said. “We try to teach our kids to do better.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
