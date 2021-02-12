The National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced its2021 induction ceremony has been reduced to an indoor television event and its Classic Weekend has been canceled entirely.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a media release said, all 2021 Hall of Fame Classic Weekend events, originally scheduled for May 28-29, have been canceled. In addition to the Hall of Fame Classic legends game, which features appearances by Hall of Famers and players representing each of the 30 major league teams, Classic Weekend’s Night at the Museum meet-and-greet event, BASE Race and Cooperstown Classic Clinic have been canceled.
“Though we are having to cancel our 2021 Hall of Fame Classic Weekend, the Hall of Fame is maintaining its commitment to hold an Induction Ceremony on July 25,” Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the Hall of Fame, said in the release.
“We had hoped to be in a position to welcome loyal baseball fans back to Cooperstown for Induction Weekend, but with the continuing uncertainties created by COVID-19, the Board of Directors has decided not to hold Induction Weekend ceremonies at the traditional Clark Sports Center location," she said.
Instead, the awards presentation and Induction Ceremony will be television events "taking place indoors and adhering to all of the required New York State guidelines,” Clark said.
The Hall of Fame’s 2021 Induction Ceremony will honor the members of the Class of 2020: Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker.
Being honored during the Awards Presentation will be 2021 Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasting excellence, Al Michaels, and the 2020 Frick Award winner, Ken Harrelson; the 2021 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award winner, Dick Kaegel, and the 2020 BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner, Nick Cafardo; and the 2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner, David Montgomery.
This is a developing story.
