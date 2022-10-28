Animals in Unadilla channeled their spooky side Friday, Oct. 28 for the village’s inaugural Halloween Pet Parade.
Roughly 50 pet owners and their costumed critters participated in the event, hosted by the village and Delaware Valley Humane Society, with proceeds from entry fees benefitting the latter. Entrants included dogs, cats, rabbits, and bearded dragons.
Shelter director Erin Insinga said parade planning began in August following the loss of her pit bull, Rosebud.
“She loved to dress up, and I have all these costumes that she can’t wear because she’s not here anymore, so this reminded me of her,” she said. “So, it’s personal for me … and it just reminded me that, we all dress up as people, and I think animals look forward to dressing up, or maybe they just do it for us, but it is a nice way to spread positivity and have some fun.”
Insinga said fundraising while fostering community involvement is a perennial aim.
“One of my favorite things to do here at the shelter as director is to facilitate fundraising events, and I thought this would be a really great way to collaborate with the people in our community and raise some money for the shelter,” she said. “I thought it would be a really fun, interactive way for us to get together and I thought downtown Unadilla would be the perfect place. It’s where I live and, if people have not been there, it’s beautiful, so what better way to celebrate Halloween than with our pets?”
Insinga noted that money raised will benefit the shelter’s general fund to help purchase medications and vaccinations, some of what she called the facility’s “biggest financial burdens.”
Before the parade, area businesses showed reciprocal support Insinga said.
“We have the new diner downtown, which is really fun, and (diner operator) Jasin James donated a gift certificate to our first-place winner, so it’s just a way for us to show off downtown Unadilla and get some animals out,” she said. “We had doughnuts and cider donated from the Great American (in Sidney), and they’ve always been a huge supporter of DVHS, and Price Chopper gave us a gift card to purchase doughnuts and Hannaford in Oneonta and Walmart.
“And it’s been really nice to collaborate with (Unadilla mayor) Jake (Cotten),” Insinga continued. “He facilitated a lot of the tech parts – lighting and music – so it’s nice to put our (skills) together. It’s been a really good partnership and I’m hoping this can be the start of something every year and just a great kickoff to the holiday season.”
Creating and facilitating such events, Jake Cotten said, underscores a larger mission to revitalize the village.
“Erin contacted me and asked if we could do a pet parade and use it as a fundraiser,” he said. “I said, ‘Sure,’ and brought it to the board and … they said they were fine with it, so we got some sponsors, (including) the Unadilla Diner. Our community has been kind of mute the last couple years when it comes to anything holiday-related, as far as Halloween. I wanted to get the community out, get them involved and, at the same time, help DVHS. People are excited about it.”
Tara Kelly of Sidney Center attended with her Saint Bernard, Diesel. Kelly said she learned of the event from Mayor Cotten.
“I just came because Diesel loves people and other animals, and it’s a great cause,” she said. “I love to support the community and the activities they do.”
For more information on the shelter, visit dvhsny.org.
