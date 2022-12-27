Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond on Tuesday announced the arrest of a Hamden man after an investigation into reports of animal neglect.
According to a media release, deputies were dispatched on Dec. 20 to a report of animal abuse in the town of Hamden. Information provided was that numerous animals were not being properly cared for on a property, including a lack of water, food and proper shelter. Deputies said the animals had inadequate food, bedding and shelter, and that water troughs on the premises were frozen. The owner of the animals was later identified as Henry Baird, 33, of Hamden.
On the morning of Dec. 23, the release said, deputies and members of the Criminal Investigations Division went to the property and arrested Baird. They charged him with a violation of New York State Agriculture and Markets Law section 353 – Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance. After Baird’s arrest, a search warrant was executed on the premises, which resulted in the seizure of “a multitude of abused animals,” the release said, including chickens, two pigs, two emus, a goat and a peacock, which were later secured by employees of the Delaware Valley Humane Society.
Baird was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at the town of Hamden Court at a later date to answer the charge.
