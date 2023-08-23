A Hancock man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of violating a restraining order.
According to a media release from Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, Derek T. Wignall, 31, of Hancock, pleaded guilty on Aug. 21 to first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.
It was alleged that Wignall violated an order of protection on May 31 by contacting the protected party while incarcerated on an unrelated matter. Smith did not name protected person. Wignall was placed back into custody upon discovery of the violation of the order of protection, the release said.
In Delaware County Court on Monday, Judge Gary A. Rosa ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be undertaken by the Delaware County Probation Department. If found to be appropriate, Wignall will be placed on probation supervision for a five-year term, the release said.
