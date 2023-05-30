A Hancock man was sentenced Tuesday to a term in state prison for his conviction on sex charges.
According to a media release from Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, Jason P. Dufton, 41, of Hancock, was sentenced to seven years in state prison and 15 years of post-release supervision for his conviction of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B violent felony, in Delaware County Court.
It is alleged that Dufton engaged in at least two acts of oral sexual conduct with a 10-year-old girl between Oct. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2019 in Hancock.
In addition to the prison sentence, acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa ordered Dufton to submit a DNA sample to the state DNA databank. Dufton was also ordered to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.