Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith has canceled its Dan Rion Memorial Antique Engine Jamboree and Powerfest, which was scheduled for Sept. 11. According to a media release, the decision was made because of the high rate of community transmission of COVID-19 in Delaware County and the difficulty in ensuring social distancing at the event.
The museum continues to open for guided tours through Oct. 15. Guided tours are offered at 10 a.m., 11a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Because tour size is limited, reserving a tour in advance is encouraged by calling 607-278-5744.
The Woodsmen’s Festival at Hanford Mills Museum is still scheduled for Oct. 2.
