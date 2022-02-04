Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith has canceled Saturday’s Ice Harvest Festival because of the winter storm that impacted the area Thursday and Friday.
There was standing water throughout the site, Friday including on top of the frozen mill pond, according to a media release. “As the water freezes overnight, it will make for unsafe conditions,” Liz Callahan, the museum’s executive director, said. “Visitor safety is the priority.”
