Hanford Mills Ice Harvest Festival set to return Feb. 5

Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith will hold its 33rd annual Ice Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
The festival celebrates the days before mechanical refrigeration, when ice harvesting was an essential wintertime activity. The ice harvested in the winter would be used to keep food and agricultural products cold in the warmer months, a media release from the museum said.
“To farmers, ice was a winter crop and a way to generate income in the winter,” said Liz Callahan, the executive director of Hanford Mills Museum. “For Hanford Mills, it is an opportunity to offer the community a unique winter event with a hands-on history lesson.”
If there is good quality ice for the event, visitors can borrow ice cleats from the museum and walk on the frozen mill pond and use an ice saw to cut ice, the release said. The ice blocks, which typically weigh 50 pounds, will be transferred to the ice house by bobsled. The ice will be stacked in the ice house, insulated with sawdust from the mill. Callahan said the ice stored in the ice house will stay frozen until the fall.
The SUNY Delhi Hospitality Center Ice Carving Team will create ice sculptures on the site, and there will be blacksmithing demonstrations, the release said.
Because of the COVID pandemic, Callahan said, there will not be a hot soup buffet or any food concessions on site. There will be complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, and tea. Everyone older than age 2 is asked to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible outdoors. Masks are required while indoors or inside a tent.
Another change for safety reasons is that visitors will not be allowed to take photos with a camera or cellphone while standing on the ice. There also will not be ice fishing with the Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited this year, the release said
In the days leading up to the festival, those planning to visit are encouraged to check the website, hanfordmills.org, the museum’s social media, or call 607-278-5744 for the latest information. Callahan said that the ice must be at least eight inches thick for visitors to be allowed on the frozen mill pond. The status of the ice harvest may be affected by weather conditions, ice quality, and public health recommendations.
Children 12 and younger receive free admission. Admission for adults and teens is $9; senior admission is $7. Hanford Mills Museum members receive free admission. Discounts also are available for teachers, first responders, veterans, members of the military, EBT cardholders and AAA members. See hanfordmills.org for details.
