Hanford Mills Museum promotes manager to replace executive director

Hanford Mills Museum will soon have a new executive director.
The museum’s board of directors has announced that Kajsa Harley will take over the job effective May 16. Harley has been the museum’s education and curatorial initiatives manager since 2013, according to a media release from the museum.
“Kajsa has spent the past nine years immersed in HMM’s collections, interpretation, and institutional planning,” said Hanford Mills Museum Board President Glenda Roberts, in the release. “Since her first experience seeing and feeling the power of the waterwheel, she has proven her commitment to the organization and its mission.”
Harley graduated from the Cooperstown Graduate Program in 2007 with a master of arts degree in history-museum studies, the release said. She also has a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, with minors in museum studies and English. Before joining Hanford Mills, she worked at the Farmer’s Museum and New York State Historical Association from 2007 through 2012.
“I am honored and excited to serve Hanford Mills in this new capacity as we begin our 2022 season” Harley said. “One of the museum’s greatest strengths is the wonderful community of people who support the organization, and I am delighted to further my work with them. Hanford Mills will continue to serve as a community resource and partner through our important work of preserving the historic site, providing educational programming, and collaborating with other organizations to explore our local history and strengthen our region’s sustainability.”
As we prepare for the 2022 season which begins on May 15, community members can watch our social media channels and website for details on activities and programming.
Hanford Mills is at 51 County Highway 12 in East Meredith, at the intersection of Delaware County Routes 10 and 12, 10 miles from Oneonta and 15 miles from Delhi.
For more information, visit www.hanfordmills.org or call 607-278-5744.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.