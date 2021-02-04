Hanford Mills Museum takes Ice Harvest Festival online to avoid virus risks

Educators and interpreters at Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith have brought the centuries-old tradition of ice-harvesting into the 21st century with the launch of this year’s Ice Harvest Festival online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a big learning curve for us because we’ve always prided ourselves on offering a very hands-on learning experience,” Hanford Mills executive director Liz Callahan said. “Our focus would normally be on getting ice out of the pond and making sure everyone enjoys the festival safely, but it’s exciting to reach more people who might not be able to participate normally.”
In lieu of a single-day event packed with ice harvesting and other historical activities, the museum compiled an online series with the help of students from the Cooperstown Graduate Program and other local organizations.
“Historically, people wouldn’t have waited for one specific day to harvest ice,” Callahan said. “They would have gone out on any day with the right weather to pull the ice.”
Last week, before snow storms swept the region, museum staff held a scaled-down ice harvest event to be filmed for debut later this week, Callahan said.
Andrew Robichaud, assistant professor of history at Boston University and author of a book-in-progress tentatively titled “On Ice: Transformations in American Life,” will present his research on the history of climate, ice and the ice trade in North America and the cultural and economic ice age in nineteenth-century America in a free online presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Callahan and Kajsa Harley, the museum’s education and curatorial initiatives manager, will join Robichaud to discuss how Hanford Mills celebrates the historic community tradition of ice harvesting. Visit bit.ly/iceharvestwebinar to register in advance.
The museum will partner with the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center and SUNY Oneonta Planetarium for three rounds of online ice-themed trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Participants can play solo or as teams of two to five. Visit suny.oneonta.edu/science-discovery-center to register in advance.
Luke Murphy, Hanford Mills education coordinator, will show how ice houses work and experiment with different materials to determine what insulates ice the best in a free online program at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Visit bit.ly/familyiceharvestprogram to register in advance.
The Cooperstown Graduate Program will debut three videos Saturday that explore the ice harvesting process, the science of ice and ice houses, and the water cycle and climate change. A winter scavenger hunt and other activities and crafts will be posted on the museum’s Facebook page.
“The science side of ice is something we’ve wanted to get into for years, but haven’t had the chance to because the festival is so busy and so physical,” Callahan said. “Without the virtual events, we wouldn’t have been able to expand our interpretations and demonstrations.”
Though the ice harvested by museum staff last week hardly measures up to the usual eight- or nine-ton haul, the ice will still be stored throughout the next several months in the museum’s replica ice house, built in the 1980s and refurbished this year.
Traditionally, the stored ice is brought out in July and used to make ice cream for the museum’s annual Independence Day celebration, Callahan said. “Because of COVID, it’s not up to us in the end whether we have the celebration, but we will be ready to go for ice cream on the Fourth of July if we’re able.”
Callahan encouraged virtual ice harvest attendees to patronize the dozens of local businesses and vendors that would ordinarily offer homemade soups, gifts and other goods at the festival.
“They’ve always been so great to us,” Callahan said. “We really encourage people to support them, especially through these difficult times.”
Visit hanfordmills.org for a full list of past vendors or for more information. Recordings of many of the programs will be posted to the museum’s YouTube channel.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
