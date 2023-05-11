A well-known area attraction is scheduled to reopen next week.
According to a media release, Hanford Mills Museum will open for its 2023 season on Wednesday, May 17. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 15. Guided tours of the water powered sawmill, gristmill and woodworking machines will be offered each day at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Visitors can reserve tours ahead of time by visiting hanfordmills.org or calling 607-278-5744.
During the season, Hanford Mills will host several Exploration Days, during which visitors can explore the mill and hear from Hanford Mills staff members and local presenters about a variety of topics ranging from music to coopering and blacksmithing, the release said. The first Exploration Day of 2023 will take place on June 17 and will focus on science and technology. Upcoming topics will include the sustainable use of metals and lumber.
“We are delighted to welcome visitors back to Hanford Mills for our 50th anniversary season,” said Kajsa Harley, executive director. “We look forward to expanding our Exploration Days again in 2023 and bringing back some visitor favorites, including our Metal at the Mill Exploration Day that will feature the Dan Rion Memorial Antique Engine Jamboree. Hanford Mills will also highlight its 50th anniversary as a museum with an exhibit and a celebration later in the season.”
For more information, visit hanfordmills.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.