Hanford Mills to kick off season under new director

Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith will open for the season Sunday, May 15.
Incoming Executive Director Kajsa Harley, who will assume her position Monday, May 16, said she was "very much looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the museum for the season starting on Sunday."
During a pre-opening tour, she outlined some improvements the museum site has undertaken the past few years. She said guided tours of the museum will take place at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day they are open, which is Wednesday through Sunday.
"We decided to take advantage in 2020 since we weren't open we were able to get more things accomplished," Harley said. The museum opened for limited tours in August 2020 and was open during the 2021 season, she said.
There is a new walkway leading from county Highway 12 along the pond to the horse barn, which was renovated. The horse barn received new floors, a new roof and a new coat of paint. The sawmill also received a new coat of paint, the engine room received a new floor and the pillar was replaced, floorboards were replaced as needed and ramps were installed to make it more accessible. The Walter Smith Hardware Store is also in the process of getting new siding.
Harley said they decided not to have the Independence Day celebration again this year, but will have six exploration days, one each month they are open, for adults and children. The first one is May 28 and will include a bird walk by members of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at 8 a.m., a cooking demonstration and hands-on activities about watersheds.
Harley said the wood used to renovate the buildings comes from the sawmill on site, and the pine used is purchased from local loggers to ensure there are no nails or staples in the lumber.
The sawmill, which is the museum's main attraction, was receiving last minute checks by Rob Dianich and Kevin Jensen on Wednesday, May 11. Harley said every spring, all of the pully lines and belts need to be checked to make sure the ground didn't shift in the winter. If the ground did shift, all of the equipment needs to be releveled before it can run properly, she said.
Dianich was busy replacing teeth in a gear with Jensen's help, while Harley talked about how the mill is powered. The mill has a waterwheel that powers the saws and tools upstairs using pullies and belts. The mill also has a steam engine that is used periodically to run the machinery. The engine was installed in the 1910s and there is a framed inspection sticker from 1917 next to the entrance to the engine.
"We have quite a bit of Hanford's business correspondence, including time cards," she said.
Jensen said between 12 and 15 people worked at the mill during the height of its operation. In addition to the commercial sawmill, there was a gristmill and feed mill on the site and local farmers would use the site too, Harley said.
The sawmill produced butter tubs, as the area dairy farmers would ship their butter to New York City and beyond, she said. Once refrigeration became better, the mill produced milk bottle drying racks, she said. The mill also produced crates for area vegetable farmers. The mill still produces these items for sale in the gift shop.
"We adapted the design of the milk bottle drying racks a little and they make great wine racks," she said.
More information about the museum and how to register for tours and special events, visit hanfordmills.org
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
