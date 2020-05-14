Hannaford Supermarkets announced plans Thursday to hire about 2,000 associates at stores throughout its five-state territory, including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Massachusetts. The chain operates a store in Oneonta.
The hiring effort is designed to support stores, existing associates and customers during a period of increased demand related to the global health pandemic, as well as providing additional capacity for Hannaford To Go curbside pickup service, according to a media release.
Hannaford has hired more than 2,200 store associates since mid-March, the release said. As part of the hiring effort, Hannaford is working with major employers in the hospitality, tourism and retail industries to connect furloughed workers with open positions in its stores.
Available positions vary by store. Interested applicants can visit Hannaford.com/Careers for more information and to complete an online application.
