Hartwick College has announced its commencement speaker and the recipient of an honorary degree.
According to a media release, the college will confer an honorary degree on Francesca Zambello, artistic and general director emerita of The Glimmerglass Festival and artistic director of Washington National Opera. The speaker will be Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
“Francesca Zambello and Josh Rawitch are visionaries who have each demonstrated an exemplary commitment to this region,” Hartwick President Darren Reisberg said in the release. “So, it is fitting that they join us this year — a year in which Hartwick has made such strides in strengthening ties with our community neighbors through initiatives like the HartLand Promise. We take great pride in preparing our students to lead in their careers and be active and engaged community members. Francesca and Josh are exceptional and inspirational role models and will challenge and encourage our newest alumni to pursue their own life of success and significance.”
