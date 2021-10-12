The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area will hold a candidates' debate at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. The virtual debate will include candidates running for several different offices, according to a media release.
Those expected to participate include:
• Candidates for Otsego County representative for District 5, Margaret M. Kennedy, running on the Republican and Conservative Party lines and Emily Popek, running on the Democratic Party Line. District 5 covers the towns of Hartwick, Milford and New Lisbon.
• Candidates for town of Hartwick supervisor, Bryan F. LoRusso, running on the Republican and the Olde Guard Party lines, and Robert J. O’Brien, running on the Conservative Party line.
• Candidates for Hartwick Town Council (where there are two openings), Christopher Briggs on the Conservative Party line; Cindy Carr on the Republican and the Olde Guard Party lines; Jennifer Flores, running on the Democratic Party line; Jonathan Horth, on the Republican and the Olde Guard Party lines; and Bruce Markusen, running on the Conservative Party line.
• Candidates for town of Hartwick superintendent of highways, Frederick Koffer on the Republican and the Olde Guard Party lines; and Jerry Wood, running on the Conservative Party line.
Using the Zoom webinar platform, the LWV Cooperstown Area has planned a forum that will be conducted using standard debate formats, the release said. It will include opportunities for candidates to make introductory statements and to answer questions emailed from those viewing the virtual debate.
As many as 1,000 viewers can connect to the debate using a Zoom link that will be provided on the League’s website, www.lwvcooperstownarea.org. and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LWVoftheCooperstownArea. The debate will be recorded, and the recording will be made available on the league’s YouTube channel, the release said.
Everyone attending the debate will be able to see and hear the statements, questions and responses, but only the candidates and the moderator will be seen and heard on the screen. Members of the public may submit questions for candidates before or during the debate by emailing questions@lwvcooperstownarea.org. Senders must include their names, where they live, and which candidate(s) the question is for.
“While COVID infection rates remain high in our county, we’re pleased to have this online alternative that still allows candidates to have their voices heard and explain their positions on the issues,” said Patricia MacLeish, co-president of the LWV Cooperstown Area.
According to the release, the LWV Cooperstown Area conducts candidates debates in accordance with its nonpartisan policy, which can be found at the league website. In accordance with league policy, if only one candidate for a contested office has agreed to participate in the debate, the league cannot hold a debate for that office. In a case where there are multiple seats with multiple candidates, although there may be two candidates who agree to participate, they should be candidates from at least two different parties.
Those interested can visit the league’s online voters’ guide, www.VOTE411.org, to learn about the races and compare the candidates and to develop a personal ballot, the release said.
For more information on the debate, contact Patricia MacLeish, co-president, at president@lwvcooperstownarea.org.
