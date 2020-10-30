Hartwick College has had a sharp increase in positive coronavirus cases this week, according to the school and the Otsego County Department of Health.
Friday, Oct. 30, Hartwick reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected, according to a media release. There are 27 active cases on campus.
The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1, is 49, but that number has almost doubled in a week. According to Otsego County DOH, there were 25 positive cases at Hartwick as of Friday, Oct. 23.
In response, the college announced the following measures Friday, which will be in effect immediately and until further notice is given: All campus dining will be takeout only; the use of Campbell Fitness Center and recreational use of indoor athletic facilities is suspended; the campus continues to remain closed to all non-approved visitors.
Students are encouraged to remain on campus. Classroom instruction will continue as scheduled.
Hartwick Vice President for Enrollment and Student Experience Karen McGrath said several students may have been exposed to the virus at a city bar.
"We do know that several of the students who tested positive work at the same local establishment and that some students are patrons of this business,” she said.
In addition to the rise in cases at Hartwick, Otsego County has also seen a sharp increase in cases overall, with more than 50 positive tests being reported in the past week. Otsego County has reported more than 1,000 cases overall, including about 750 linked to the SUNY Oneonta outbreak in August and September.
Also Friday, the Otsego County Correctional Facility announced in a media release that it is suspending inmate visitation until further notice.
According to the release, Global Tel*Link, has been implemented at the Otsego County Jail to improve security, streamline processes and increase morale among the incarcerated population with additional communication services, entertainment options and educational programs.
“After a lot of research and comparing different options, we made the decision that GTL tablets will have the best impact on our facility,” Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. said in the media release. “Tablets provide a way for incarcerated individuals to spend time in a positive way, not just playing games, but communicating with loved ones and working to improve their situation. Through tablets, individuals can access the Law Library, work towards their GED, and more. These new programs will help grow the facility’s rehabilitative environment, which will subsequently increase the safety and security of both the jail staff and incarcerated population.”
At no cost to taxpayers, the program will allow inmates contact with relatives during COVID-19 which has limited access for visitation, Devlin said.
As part of the new program, the Otsego County Jail will provide video visitation with the tablets, allowing parties to see each other during the call. The jail will offer remote (over the internet) video visitation where family and friends can initiate calls from cell phones, laptops and other electronic devices. Family and friends who would like to participate in visitation sessions can do so by creating an account on GettingOut.com.
“As another way to increase connection between incarcerated individuals and their family and friends, our population will be provided with one free call each week to touch base back at home, bolster communication, and foster relationships,” Devlin said. “We want them to focus on successfully reentering society and living a positive life after release, and these new programs and services will provide that opportunity.”
The Otsego County Department of Public Health reported 12 new cases Friday, 10 of them among Hartwick College students.
There are 43 active cases in the county with no hospitalizations according to a media release. There have been 1,011 confirmed cases in the county since tracking began.
Chenango County reported nine new cases Friday, bringing its total since tracking began to 408.
According to a media release, there are 54 active cases in the county, with seven people in hospitals and 280 under active quarantine
