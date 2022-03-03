Hartwick College has updated its COVID-19 mask policy.
According to a letter to the campus community and shared with The Daily Star, effective Thursday, March 3, any student, employee or visitor who has provided the college with evidence of an up-to-date vaccination status will no longer need to wear a mask indoors on the Hartwick campus. Up-to-date vaccination includes a booster shot for those who are eligible.
Individual faculty will still have the discretion to require that students to wear masks within their instructional or office settings, and professional staff and students have the discretion to require the wearing of masks in their respective living or office settings.
Any student or employee who has been granted a full or temporary accommodation from the COVID-19 vaccination mandate must continue to wear a mask in all spaces on the Hartwick campus. Accommodated students and employees must also submit the results of a COVID-19 test to healthcenter@hartwick.edu no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday each week.
Employees or students who wish to wear masks are encouraged to do so, even if vaccinated. "A well-fitting mask has been determined to be a helpful tool against infection," the letter said.
Any student not complying with the booster mandate by 5 p.m. on March 8 will be suspended.
Any employee not complying with the booster mandate by the same deadline will be suspended without pay and subject to termination, the letter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.