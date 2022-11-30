Hartwick College announced Wednesday it will receive a half-million dollars to promote STEM education.
According to a media release from the college, a $500,000 grant from The Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s will allow Hartwick “to increase its capacity for providing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) opportunities that promote success for all students, particularly those belonging to historically excluded groups.”
HHMI’s Inclusive Excellence 3 initiative will provide the funds, “which are designed to affect a campus culture change, and foster equity in students’ STEM experiences and outcomes,” the release said.
“At Hartwick College, inclusion and excellence are core values that help ensure we transform the lives of all of our students and give them high-quality academic, social and professional tools to make a positive impact on our diverse, multi-cultural and global society,” college President Darren Reisberg said. “I am so grateful to the Howard Hughes Medical Institute for incentivizing the prioritization of inclusive teaching and learning practices across the STEM disciplines — and am so proud of our tremendous Hartwick College STEM faculty for taking full advantage of this opportunity to live out Hartwick’s mission by working to further instill a culture of inclusion and belonging, not just in the STEM fields, but across our entire campus.”
Colleges and universities selected for the grant are divided into seven Learning Community Clusters, with about 15 institutions belonging to each LCC, the release said. Hartwick belongs to LCC3, and created its plan collaboratively. LCC3 “aims to shift institutions from deficit- to achievement-oriented thinking and practices through five overlapping areas of activity: continuing education, inclusive curricula, student empowerment, inclusive collaboration, and broader approaches to institutional transformation,” according to the release.
The Hartwick Inclusive Excellence 3 team is composed of faculty from the biology, chemistry, math and physics departments, and representatives of the offices of College Advancement and Academic Affairs. With the funding, the college “will focus on strengthening student belonging by amplifying student voices, and building support for instructors to shift to practices and policies that create equitable learning environments for all students,” the release said.
Initiatives to be forwarded or developed under the grant include:
• Empowering student-led STEM clubs to promote inclusivity;
• Creating a student advisory panel to provide input and feedback, and to collaborate on the creation of class and laboratory activities and assignments;
• Building a program to develop STEM peer mentors to students enrolled in introductory STEM courses;
• Professional development for faculty to modify introductory science curricula, evaluation procedures, and/or modes of instruction across multiple STEM courses;
• Development of new courses on inclusivity in science.
“We are so pleased to be part of this innovative opportunity with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty Laurel Bongiorno. “This is such important work in the higher education community and right here at Hartwick College. We are ready to learn and collaborate.”
For more information on the HHMI grant, contact Professor of Biology Mary Allen at 607-431-4743 or allenm1@hartwick.edu.
