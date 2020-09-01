Hartwick College will switch to online learning for the next two weeks.
College President Margaret L. Drugovich announced in a media release Tuesday that the college, which had recently begun bringing back students to campus for in-person classes, will switch to all-remote instruction for the next 14 days.
“Because of the sudden and steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Oneonta community, we have decided to commence remote instruction only,” she said in the release. “Though only two Hartwick students have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, we are taking this step as a precautionary measure to protect the health of all members of our campus-based community. This adaptation was anticipated in, and is consistent with, our Reopening Plan.”
The change is effective immediately and will continue through Sept. 15, the release said.
The move follows a similar plan imposed on SUNY Oneonta by state officials. SUNY Oneonta had 245 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of early Tuesday afternoon.
Both Hartwick students who have tested positive are isolating at their homes outside of the city of Oneonta, the release said. Contact tracing is being conducted by the Department of Health with the assistance of the college’s Perrella Health Center.
“We want to take every step that we can now to stop possible further spread of the virus,” Drugovich wrote to students and employees. “Our campus-based testing protocol (every two weeks until November 20) will continue. If you have any concerns about your health or potential exposure, I encourage you to also take advantage of the rapid testing sites that have been established by New York State in Oneonta.”
This is a developing story.
