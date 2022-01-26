Hartwick College names commencement speaker

Hartwick College has announced Sarah “Sally” Griffiths Herbert will be this year’s commencement speaker. The Saturday, May 21, ceremony is expected to be held in person and on campus, according to a media release from the college
Herbert graduated from Hartwick in 1988 with departmental distinction in anthropology. She is now a Hartwick College trustee; she served on the board from 2009 to 2018 and was re-elected in 2019. She has chaired both the Facilities and Student Affairs Committees and she and her husband Tim co-chaired a fundraising effort named “The Campaign for Hartwick Students: It’s Personal.”
“If there is a playbook for how to live a good and authentic life, Sally has written it,” Hartwick President Margaret L. Drugovich said in the release. “She can speak to our new graduates about how to carry social capital forward from this college experience to create both professional success and a fulfilling personal life. I admire Sally; she is the perfect speaker for this special commencement as we celebrate out 225th anniversary.”
“This invitation to speak at Hartwick’s commencement is a once in a lifetime opportunity and such an honor,” Herbert said. “I’m excited to be able to look this class in the eye and tell them about all the good things to come.”
Herbert worked as a field archaeologist for the Office of Public Archeology at Boston University on the “Big Dig” Project of Boston and later at two independent dig sites in the Upper Valley where she lives, the release said. She and her husband, Tim, became small business partners soon after, first as the owners of Ski Whaleback Ltd. Resort in New Hampshire, and now of their 320-acre Ring Brook Farm where they own and board horses. She is director and instructor of horse management for the Kimball Union Academy Equestrian Program, which she runs from their farm.
She and her husband endowed The Sarah Griffiths Herbert ‘88 and Timothy Herbert Endowed J Term Scholarship in the last campaign. The Herberts made major gifts to renovate the pool and locker rooms, the release said, and the college named the facility the Sally Griffiths Herbert ‘88 Aquatic Center. The Herberts also made an endowment gift to name the Griffiths Center for Collaboration & Innovation in honor of her father, Jim Griffiths, the release said.
Griffiths Herbert was presented with an honorary doctor of letters degree as part of Hartwick’s 2019 Commencement exercises.
For information on Hartwick’s 2022 commencement ceremony, contact Paul Habernig at 607-431-4874 or commencementinfo@hartwick.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.