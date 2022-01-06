Hartwick College names faculty dean, academic affairs VP

Hartwick College has a new vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty
College President Margaret L. Drugovich announced Wednesday, Jan. 5, that Laurel Bongiorno was named to the positions. "She will be responsible for supporting college faculty and academic administrators in the continued integration and expansion of FlightPath into the core academic program," the release said. FlightPath is the college’s "innovative approach to supporting student success through exposure to a future-focused curriculum, mentoring, and career preparation," according to the release. Bongiorno will begin work on May 1.
Bongiorno most recently served as dean of the division of education and human studies at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont. According to the release, she "held an array of formative roles since her appointment in 1999" at Champlain. She served as executive chair of Champlain 2025, which laid the foundation for the college's strategic plan, served as dean of the Stiller School of Business and was the founding program director for the college’s M.Ed. program in early childhood education.
“Dr. Bongiorno's record of accomplishment speaks for itself — she is a talented academic administrator who has the experience necessary to provide aspirational leadership for Hartwick's outstanding academic program,” Drugovich said in the release. “She will provide support and guidance for our faculty and students as they engage in FlightPath-inspired student learning opportunities. I look forward to welcoming Dr. Bongiorno to Hartwick.”
“I am honored to be selected to serve in this role, and look forward to working closely with Hartwick's faculty and staff to provide a future-focused approach to education through the unique FlightPath program,” Bongiorno said. “I am excited to become a part of the very special Hartwick College community, and appreciate the warm welcome I have received.”
