Hartwick College names new president

The Board of Trustees of Hartwick College announced Tuesday it has selected Darren Reisberg, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at the Joyce Foundation, as the college’s 11th president. He will take office on Aug. 1, according to a media release from the college.
“President-elect Reisberg is the best choice to lead Hartwick at this critical point in the College’s 225-year history,” said David H. Long, chair of the Hartwick College Board of Trustees. “Building upon the outstanding foundation that Margaret L. Drugovich has established during her 14-year tenure as Hartwick’s president, we believe the college’s innovative FlightPath approach to education provides a compelling and distinctive vision for its future. As the next president of Hartwick, Darren Reisberg will be charged with continuing that trajectory while navigating the complexity of leading a nationally ranked college.”
“I am deeply committed to the uniquely personalized and supportive liberal arts education and career development opportunities Hartwick College offers its dedicated and dynamic student body,” Reisberg said in the release. “Hartwick continues to prepare our next generation of leaders and heroes and — in partnership with faculty, students, staff, the board, alumni and the greater Oneonta community — I am honored, humbled and ever-ready to lead Hartwick in the next phase of its storied journey.”
Before joining the Joyce Foundation, Reisburg was the vice president for strategic initiatives and deputy provost at the University of Chicago. Since 2019, he has served as the governor-appointed chair of the Illinois State Board of Education, which oversees K-12 programming in over 850 school districts.
Reisberg served as commissioner for the Illinois Holocaust and Genocide Commission, and was appointed by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to serve as chair of the Affirming and Inclusive Task Force, which makes recommendations about strategies and best practices for ensuring safe and inclusive school environments for transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming students. He recently concluded nine years of service on the board of directors of the Center on Halsted, a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community center in Chicago.
Reisberg will move to the area with his husband, John Hilliard.
He will succeed Margaret L. Drugovich, who will retire at the end of July. Drugovich has been Hartwick College’s president since 2008
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.