Hartwick College on Tuesday announced the hiring of two administration officials.
According to a media release, Alicia Richardson has been named the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging officer. In the role, “she will lead the development and implementation of proactive diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiatives that will complement, strengthen and advance the College’s current strategic direction,” the release said. She will begin work on March 16.
Richardson recently had a 13-year career with SUNY Schenectady County Community College, for which she has been serving as interim chief diversity officer since September 2021.
Richardson received t the State University of New York Chancellors Award for Faculty Service in 2018.
“At a time when so many are questioning the need for and focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, Hartwick is remaining committed to the work of engaging its community by embracing and celebrating different cultures, beliefs, and ideas,” she said. “I am excited to join Hartwick and walk alongside the campus community as it continues on this courageous journey that involves championing justice, challenging inequities, and fostering inclusion.”
Dr. Noah Goldblatt has been named Hartwick’s director of global education. According to a media release, he serves as the college’s senior international officer, “providing visionary leadership for international education and community educational engagements,” and is a member of the President’s Cabinet. His background includes expertise in the advancement of study abroad strategies, international education campaigns, and intercultural efforts and activities, the release said.
Goldblatt began work on Jan. 16. His duties include overseeing services and programming for inbound international students and outbound students studying abroad; the Northeast Semester Program; the Peace Corps Preparatory Program; global fellowships and scholarships, and off-campus international and domestic J Term programs.
Most recently, Goldblatt was the manager of institutional relations for North America at Next Step Connections, a provider of experiential learning programs in Asia.
“I am honored to be joining Hartwick College as Director of Global Education,” Goldblatt said. “Hartwick has an exceptional tradition of international programming including J-Term study abroad, a Peace Corps Preparation program, and robust support for incoming international students, to name a few. I’m excited to build on good internationalization work already being done, and believe there are very exciting things to come.”
