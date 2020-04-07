Hartwick College offers dorms to city for quarantined personnel

Starting Friday, April 10, empty Hartwick College dorms will be temporarily available for members of the city fire department, police department or emergency medical services who may need it for quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure.
The Oneonta Common Council voted to authorize Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the college at its Tuesday, April 7, meeting, held via conference call.
Herzig said about two weeks ago, Hartwick College President Margaret Drugovich offered the dorms, at no charge, to the city for whatever it needed.
The city employees wouldn’t be in the same dorms as the remaining Hartwick College students, Herzig said. There were about 20 students with extenuating circumstances still on campus as of Thursday, March 26.
“I think this is great,” First Ward Council Member Luke Murphy said. “A big thank you to Hartwick College for offering that during this difficult time.”
The council also voted to authorize Herzig to approve budget transfers up to $20,000 for any unexpected COVID-19-related expenditures, such as masks or protective equipment. He would report such approvals to the Finance and Human Resources Committee.
“It’s just smart to be prepared to make a last minute purchase over something we never thought we would need without either having to wait two weeks for a Common Council meeting to approve it or call an emergency meeting,” Herzig said.
Typically the council handles budget transfers together, but the city manager is authorized to approve transfers of up to $20,000 without the council. The city hasn’t yet found a replacement for previous City Manager George Korthauer, who left the position in January.
“In the absence of a city manager, we’re looking to just make sure we’re as nimble and prepared to deal with the unexpected as quickly as we possibly can,” Herzig said.
Several council members said they wanted to add a sunset clause to determine when Herzig’s ability to approve budget transfers would end. The motion was amended to state that the approval would end Tuesday, June 30, or upon appointment of a new city manager, whichever comes first.
In other city news:
The council authorized the issuance of an additional $300,000 in bonds to pay part of the cost of wastewater treatment plant upgrades. This is necessary because the bid prices from contractors were higher than expected, City Engineer Greg Mattice said.
An Oneonta task force, which will work with the Otsego County task force, is being formed to create strategies for local businesses.
Water bills will be sent out toward the end of April and the due date will be 60 days after receipt instead of 30 days.
Short-term rental permit holders must ensure new tenants are complying with both Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ban on non-essential travel and Otsego County’s “Safer at Home” advisory. New tenants must self-quarantine for 14 days and notify the county Department of Health upon their arrival.
There are three confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikeh1@gmail.com or 315-857-8488. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
