A dozen new cases of COVID were reported by Hartwick College in Oneonta this morning.
There are 27 active cases on campus, the college said. The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 48.
According to a media release, the college has said all campus dining will be takeout only, and use of Campbell Fitness Center and recreational use of indoor athletic facilities is suspended,
The college will remain closed to all non-approved visitors, and students are still being encouraged to remain on campus, the college said. Classes will resume as normal.
In Chenango County, 11 new cases were reported this morning bringing the total number of cases to 408 since the pandemic began There are now 54 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized. There are 280 people in quarantine. There have been seven deaths, and 328 recoveries in the county.]
