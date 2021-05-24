When a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Hartwick College was spray-painted over to read “white lives matter,” an assemblage of college students countered with a message of their own.
“Hate has no home here,” declares the stone wall facing the intersection of West and Center streets, in bold blue lettering.
“Honestly, it was just the right thing to do,” said Emma K. Reilly, a third-year nursing major from Marietta, Georgia. “No one should feel unwanted here and that message just spreads so much hate.”
Reilly said she heard about the vandalism from a resident assistant in her building, also by the name of Emma Reilly.
Emma S. Reilly, a sophomore from Pennsylvania, said she was driving to Dunkin’ with a swimming teammate Saturday morning when the pair noticed the messy spray paint job.
“I almost didn’t see it at first,” she said. “They really took the time to paint over ‘Black’ with black paint and then try to paint ‘white’ in white paint to match the other lettering.”
The wall is frequently painted by sororities, sports teams and other student groups, sometimes in different sections at a time. In recent months, the wall has advertised upcoming activities at Oneonta’s teen center, listed fundraising information for the Hartwick College women’s rugby team, honored graduating seniors in the college’s nursing program and even served as a marriage proposal for two SUNY graduates.
Painters of the wall abide by a “gentleman’s rule:” each painted iteration of the wall is allowed to stand for at least 24 hours before the next message moves in.
Each of the painted installments filled in the margins around a mural reading “Black Lives Matter” that stood for several months.
In late February, when the weight of generations of paint caused the wall’s facade to peel away in dozens of layers at once, the Black Lives Matter message was quickly restored.
Emma S. Reilly said she and a fellow RA and swimmer, Natalie Harkonen, sought permission from campus administration to paint over what they described as a message of hate, and were given the go-ahead within an hour.
“This was something everyone wanted to fix immediately,” said Harkonen, a junior from White Lake, Michigan.
Campus administrators also provided funds for the students to purchase the supplies. Harkonen said they opted for glow-in-the-dark paint and top-to-bottom block lettering “to make it as hard as possible to cover up again.”
Harkonen and Reilly said they were met at the wall by several other Hartwick students — some RAs and some members of the men’s basketball team — who were intent on purchasing their own supplies to redo the mural.
About a dozen students finished the job in less than three hours, Harkonen said. “We probably could have finished it sooner, but we wanted to make sure it was just as crisp and clean as the original.”
Passersby were generally supportive of the students’ efforts, Harkonen and Reilly said. Many stopped to offer words of encouragement, while others offered to donate to the group, which Harkonen said they politely refused.
Hartwick College President Margaret Drugovich addressed the incident in a campus-wide email Saturday afternoon, thanking the students for their work.
“I have heard from a number of students and employees today about how concerned they are about this intentional dismissal of the historic marginalization of the Black community,” she wrote. “As a member of this community and the President of the College I share their concern. Black lives do matter. We must continue to say it until it no longer needs to be said.”
“These students are busy preparing for final exams and helping fellow students prepare to leave campus for the summer, yet they took the time to let our community know there is no place for hate here,” Vice President for College Advancement Paula Lee Hobson said in a statement to The Daily Star. “We are proud of these students who used their voices to stand up for our shared values.”
Ownership of the wall has long been disputed. Largely believed to be city property, the wall has passed ownership between Oneonta and New York State Electric & Gas, which operates an underground utility line in the vicinity. Though the wall retains the lawn at the base of Hartwick College’s hillside campus, the college also denies ownership.
“The deed is not clear as to where the property line is,” Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said.
Addressing the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter mural, Herzig said: “Unfortunately, in today’s culture, ‘white lives matter’ has come to be understood as a statement against calls for the safety of Black lives in this country. This has no place in Oneonta or this country.”
“I’m not surprised that this has happened, here or any other place,” said Lee Fisher, president of the Oneonta chapter of the NAACP. “People have always tried to cover up the history of Black Americans, just like they did the wall.”
“People don’t want to understand the history of Black Lives Matter,” he continued. “It goes all the way back to 1619, when the first Black people came to Jamestown. They were not free, and our government supported that.”
The centuries since have seen myriad efforts by the government and the population at large to suppress Black history and Black existence, even after the legal abolition of slavery, Fisher said: the Three-Fifths Compromise that reduced Black legal personhood to less-than-whole; the Jim Crow laws that were written, rewritten and resurrected to limit Black freedoms; redlining and gerrymandering to keep Black families out of the suburbs and to manipulate their votes; a lack of accountability for violent and racist policing.
“Black lives have systematically been erased. Unless people take the time to fully understand what’s going on in this country, it’s not going to get any better,” Fisher said. “When people don’t want to face reality, when they don’t want to understand what’s going on, these things are going to happen. When Confederate flags are being flown in Otsego and Delaware counties, it’s going to happen.”
Fisher commended the quick actions of the Hartwick students and the outpouring of support from several members of the greater Oneonta community.
“It’s going to be a battle, and we have to be resilient. You have to be tough-skinned and keep moving forward,” he said. “Hate is a terrible thing, but no matter what you try to do, Black lives will still matter. There are still people who rise to the top.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.