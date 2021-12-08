Hartwick creates, fills communications VP position

Hartwick College has a new vice president position and a new person to fill it.
According to a media release from the college, Gail C. Glover has been named Hartwick’s first vice president for strategic communications. She will be responsible for "leading the development and implementation of the college’s brand vision, positioning strategy, and public relations campaigns," the release said. She will also be responsible for promoting FlightPath, the college’s "approach to supporting student success through exposure to a future-focused curriculum, mentoring and career preparation," according to the release.
Glover comes to Hartwick from Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, where she served as director of marketing, social media and communications. She will assume her new role on Feb. 1.
“Gail Glover is an experienced communication strategist who will work with colleagues from across the college to assure that our many constituents both understand and are encouraged to participate in FlightPath," College President Margaret Drugovich said. "Hartwick has a great story to tell about student success, and I am confident that Gail will assure that this story is told well.”
Glover was previously vice president of communications at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Her tenure there included formulating and communicating the university’s response to COVID-19, the release said.
“I am honored to have been selected for this important role and very excited to be joining the Hartwick community,” Glover said in the release. “Hartwick has a compelling story to tell — in particular, about its innovative and future-focused FlightPath approach. I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to tell that story alongside President Drugovich and a talented communications team.”
Glover has also served as chief communications and marketing officer for SUNY Geneseo and as senior director of communications and marketing at Union College in Schenectady. She also worked 13 years at Binghamton University, rising to senior director of media and public relations.
Outside of education, she was a corporate communications specialist for AT-A-GLANCE Group in Sidney from 1992 to 1999.
She earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Binghamton University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.